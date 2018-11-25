RADLICH, Geraldine F. (Schieder)

RADLICH - Geraldine F. (nee Schieder)

October 20, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, at the age of 99 years young. Beloved wife of the late William Radlich; dearest mother of Judith (Anthony) Jaroszewski, Ronald (Lynn) Radlich, Barbara (Gary) Kadow and James (Chris) Radlich; loving grandmother of Kim, T.J. Brad, Sean, Wendy, Alissa, Jessica and Kevin; great-grandmother of Will, Julianna, Kelsey, Sarah, Julie, Amber, Aidan, Brayden, Cole, Logan and Shepherd; sister of Bea, Doris, Loretta, Terry and the late Marion, Betty, George and Joanne; survived by several nieces and nephews. Geraldine was a longtime employee of JC Penney and enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and spending time with her family. The family extends special thanks to the staff at the Garden Gate Health Care Facility for their kind and loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass that will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga on December 1, 2018, at 10 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com