Of Hamburg, NY. Entered into rest November 14, 2018. Beloved mother of Daniel Przybysz; loving daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Czernik) Pilarski; also survived by loving family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com