Of Eden, NY, November 15, 2018; beloved son of George and Antoinette (Weislo) Piwowar; loving father of Henry (Beth Fallon) Brock; cherished grandfather of Helen Brock Fallon; dearest brother of Donna (late Donald) Janeczko, Thomas (Jannine) Piwowar, John (Shauna) Piwowar and the late Jamie Piwowar; dear uncle of Darin (Amber) Janeczko, Timothy (Carolyn) Piwowar and Alyson (Wesley) Warren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11 AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com