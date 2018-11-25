PICKHARDT, Deborah Susan

PICKHARDT - Deborah Susan Passed away unexpectedly at Buffalo General Hospital on Friday, November 16th, 2018, at the age of 59. She was born March 5th, 1959, in Providence, RI to Charles Fowler Pickhardt and Susan Jaquith Pickhardt, of Pittsford, NY. Debbie graduated from Rhinebeck Central High School in Rhinebeck, NY in 1977. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development from Cornell University in 1981. Debbie went on to earn a Medical Degree in 1990 from the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science. After completing her residency in child and adolescent psychiatry, Debbie spent her career at the Western New York Child Psychiatric Center in Buffalo, NY, where she committed her professional life to the care of at-risk children and adolescents. She was a devoted mother, loving daughter, cherished sister and faithful friend. A gentle and selfless person, Debbie most loved spending time with her family and was adored by everyone who knew her. Debbie was recently predeceased by her brother-in-law,Victor Perez Maldonado. In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by two sons, Nathaniel Cotton and Matthew Cotton of Elma, NY; brothers, Steven Pickhardt (Janine) of New Canaan, CT; Kevin Pickhardt (Sarah) of Pittsford, NY; and Jonathan Pickhardt of New York, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service and reception celebrating Debbie's life will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 2000 Highland Ave., Rochester, NY, on Saturday, January 12th, 2019, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 To share a memory of Debbie or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com