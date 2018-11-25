PEREZ, Ann "Titi"

Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2018. Beloved sister of William, Richard (Lisa), Joey, and the late Mary; treasured Aunt "Titi" to Amanda (Andre) Galenda, Laurin (J.R.) Perez-Kenyon, Michael Phillips, Anthony (Tess) Phillips; also "Aunt Titi" to many other friends and relatives. Friends are invited for a Remembrance Service at Lucarelli's, 1830 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218 at 11 am on December 9, 2018. Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com