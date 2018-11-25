PENDLETON, Janice D. (Dickinson)

Of Williamsville, NY, November 20, 2018; beloved wife of the late Henry C. Pendleton; dearest mother of Patricia J. Pendleton, Charles C. (Virginia) Pendleton, Lynn A. (John) Soucise, Richard C. (Justine) and the late Jayne M. Pendleton; grandmother of Robert, Philip and Stephen Pendleton, Hadley (Michael) Innominato, Paige Pendleton, Elizabeth and Erin Soucise and Allison (Jordan) Valley; daughter of the late Charles F. and Doris M. (Stockwell) Dickinson; sister of the late Charles "Dick" (Marilyn) Dickinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blocher Homes, 135 Evans St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Janice was a member of the choir at Tonawanda United Methodist Church for 50 years. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com