PEAY, Johnnie Mae

PEAY - Johnnie Mae November 18, 2018. The family will receive friends Monday, November 26, 2018 11 AM - 12 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan Avenue, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share online condolences at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com