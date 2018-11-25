Niel, Thomas

Niel - Thomas Of Derby, NY, November 24, 2018., beloved husband of Jean (nee Yakal) Niel; loving father of Bernice (Greg) Ruhland; dearest brother of Pat (late Paul) Adams, Darlene (Dick) Prato, Marlene (late Dave) Wilkinson, Cindy (Larry) Burnett, and the late Jack (Donna) Niel; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 9-11AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Niel was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War, longtime union member of the Local UAW #897, and retiree of the Ford Stamping Plant. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com