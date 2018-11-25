NERO, Barbara J. (Niedzielski)

Of West Seneca, NY; November 20, 2018; beloved wife of the late Otto "Corky"; loving mother of Kathleen (Bill) Maisel, Lawrence Sr. (Barbara), Dorene (Bryan) Casselberry; dearest grandmother of Lawrence II (Verna), Kris, Bobby (Toni), Tommy, Joey (Amy Peak), Angela (Michael) Poteete, Brian (Heather) Rowland, Melissa (Kevin) Hall, Janie and Macie Maisel; great-grandmother of 23; sister of Chester (late Jane) Niedzielski; also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the wendel & loecher funeral home inc., 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, December 8, from 9-11 am, with services being held at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.