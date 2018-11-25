NAPIERSKI, Robert A.

NAPIERSKI - Robert A. November 10, 2018, age 62, of Valley Mills, TX, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved son of the late Alexander and Florence (nee Polowy) Napierski; dearest brother of late Elizabeth "Betty" (late Joseph) DelPrincipe and Theresa (late Timothy) Traskos; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday November 30 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Napierski was an active member of the Cantalician Center. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com