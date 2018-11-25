MULLEN, Harrison, Jr. "Joe Black"

November 22, 2018, at age 65, beloved husband of Debra (nee Hall) Mullen; devoted father of Harrison (Alicia) Mullen, III, Danielle (Andre) Acham and Dayana Mullen; loving grandfather of Genesis, Harrison Mullen, IV and Avery Acham; dear brother of Danny, John, Jake (Cheryl) Mullen, Rochelle McNeal, Alice Mullen, Cynthia Patterson and the late Canary Taylor; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com