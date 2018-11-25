MCPHEE, Donald J.

MCPHEE - Donald J. November 23, 2018 of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Sandra M. (nee Schultz); dearest father of Colleen, Michael (Jennifer), and Donald P. (Carol); beloved grandfather of Parker, Carlin, Mary Katherine, Jayden, Ethan and Keaton; dear brother of Patricia Betzold; fond uncle of Gary Betzold. Visitation Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the Kenneth Howe Funeral home, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held at 7 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Share condolences at

