Share this article

print logo
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Harrison Phillips greets Jacksonville Jaguars' Marcell Dareus in pregame at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Marcell Dareus is out for return to Buffalo

| Published | Updated

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' on-field return to Buffalo will have to wait.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that Dareus will miss the game against the Bills at New Era Field. He was listed as inactive when the Jaguars submitted their list.

Dareus had been listed as questionable with a back injury. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday. He also was listed as questionable for last Sunday's game against the Steelers but ended up playing.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick of the Bills who was traded last October has settled into a two-down, run-stuffing role. Abry Jones and Malik Jackson are expected to start in the interior line.

A 'nobody' no more, Jaguars' Marcell Dareus heads back to Buffalo

 

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment