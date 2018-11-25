Marcell Dareus is out for return to Buffalo

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' on-field return to Buffalo will have to wait.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that Dareus will miss the game against the Bills at New Era Field. He was listed as inactive when the Jaguars submitted their list.

Dareus had been listed as questionable with a back injury. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday. He also was listed as questionable for last Sunday's game against the Steelers but ended up playing.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick of the Bills who was traded last October has settled into a two-down, run-stuffing role. Abry Jones and Malik Jackson are expected to start in the interior line.