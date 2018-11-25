MAPLES, Barbara (Maute)

MAPLES - Barbara (nee Maute)

Of Darien Center, NY, November 23, 2018, loving wife of the late R. Leo Maples for over 44 years; dear mother of Janet Murray; grandmother of Natalie (fiance Emoni Roberts) Bila and Sarah Bila; beloved sister of Phyllis (late Donald) Meides, Dona (late Henry) Eisel and Roberta (Daniel) Janis; also survived by sisters-in-law Annette Wolf and Elaine (George) Brown, a nephew, several nieces and many dear friends. Barb was a 32 year employee of the US Post Office. She began her career as a clerk in Alden, NY and retired March 31, 2005 as the Postmaster in Strykersville, NY. Barb enjoyed bowling, spending time with her family and her cats Rusty and Criss. No prior services. Burial at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Darien Center Fire Dept., the Alzheimer's Assoc. or the American Cancer Society in memory of Barb. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com