Man wanted on bench warrant arrested, along with woman accused of harboring him

A Gerry man wanted on a bench warrant was arrested Saturday, along with a woman accused of harboring him, as officers investigated a menacing complaint involving a handgun, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Troopers and Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies traced a vehicle involved in the menacing incident to the home of Heather Bentley, 37, in Gerry.

Officers said Bentley and her child were in a bedroom where they found Richard Catanese, 29, wanted on a warrant from drug court, hiding behind boxes and furniture. He was taken into custody following a struggle, troopers said.

Catanese was charged with resisting arrest and was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Bentley was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was issued an appearance ticket.

