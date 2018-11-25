LUCHEY, Andrew

LUCHEY LUCHEY - Andrew Passed away November 22, 2018, at the age of 83, loving husband of Johnsie Mae (nee Gilmer) and the late Ayvonne Luchey; father of Michael (Yvonne) of Buffalo, NY and Andrew (Gail) Luchey of West Palm Beach, FL; preceded in death by six siblings; survived by five grandchildren, six other siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 12 Noon-5 PM. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 28, 2018, from 11 AM-12 Noon at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com