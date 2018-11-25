LITZINGER, Ralph J.

LITZINGER - Ralph J. Of Derby, NY, November 22, 2018, age 82. Beloved husband of Arline Ellen (Lundberg); dearest father of Karen (William Jr.) Ralph, Kevin (Wende) Litzinger, Terri (Donald) Sokol and Kenneth Litzinger; brother of Dennis Litzinger; predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services Tuesday, November 27th at 10 AM in the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. Mr. Litzinger was an avid hunter and 41 year employee of the Ford Stamping Plant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Alzheimers Association.