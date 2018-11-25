LESNIAK, Mary T. (Wolinski)

Of Buffalo, NY, November 23, 2018, beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Lesniak; dearest mother of Christopher S. (Susan) Lesniak and Valerie A. (Bill) McGinty and the late Lawrence J. Lesniak; grandmother of Sean M. McGinty and Stephanie Lesniak; daughter of the late Stanley J. and Stephanie (nee Sledz) Wolinski. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.