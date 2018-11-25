LARUFFA, Augustine V. "Gus"

November 21, 2018, at age 72, beloved husband of Susan (nee Kinney) Laruffa; devoted father of Anthony (Emily) Laruffa and Todd (Nathalie) Laruffa; dear brother of Nancy (Butch) Martin; uncle of Danny (Angel) Martin, Steve Martin, Vinnie (Beth) Martin and several other nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden) where prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com