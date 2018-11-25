LALOMIA, Bessie M. (DiPaolis)

October 28, 2018, age 101; beloved wife of the late Richard B. Lalomia; loving mother of Betty A. Lalomia and Patricia A. Lalomia; cherished grandmother of Raymond J. (Lisa Henning) Drechsel, Jr.; daughter of the late Mary (nee Mirabella) and Joseph DiPaolis; dear sister of the late Pasquale DiPaolis, Lucille Kohn and Joseph DiPaolis; also survived by sisters-in-law, Rachel Lalomia and Julie DiPaolis and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Bessie's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, Elma, NY. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com