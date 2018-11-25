KRAKOWSKI, Edward S.

KRAKOWSKI - Edward S. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 23, 2018, beloved husband of the late Paula P. (nee Randazzo) Krakowski; devoted father of Frank (Mary) Krakowski, John (Gina) Krakowski and Daniel (Paulette) Krakowski; cherished grandfather of Lisa, Brian, Danielle, Sarah and Samuel; loving son of the late Frank and Marianna (nee Spaleniec) Krakowski; dear brother of the late Walter (Helen), Chester (Mary), Joseph (Frances) and Leokadya (John) Trawczynski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Krakowski was an Army veteran of WWII. He was also a member of the VFW Post No. 898 (2929 South Park Ave., Lackawanna), American Legion Matthew Glab Post No. 1477 (1965 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna), life member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2243 (2838 South Park Ave., Lackawanna) and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com