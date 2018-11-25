KRAKOWIAK, Irene A. (Koperski)

KRAKOWIAK - Irene A. (nee Koperski)

November 19, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Walter E. Krakowiak. Dearest mother of Peter (Sandy) Krakowiak, Timothy (Patricia) Krakowiak, Margaret Krakowiak, Barbara Borowski, Theodore (Laura) Krakowiak, Philip Krakowiak and the late Joseph Krakowiak. Dear grandmother of Karynn (Shane) Faherty, Emily (Michael) Lindner, Kathleen (Josh) York, Timothy (Molly) Krakowiak, Rebecca, Reuben, Grace Borowski, Alaina (Brian) Feltus, Parker Krakowiak and great-grandmother of Owen, Aysia, Madeline and Hunter. Sister of Lucy (Jack) Eaton and the late Fred (late Norma) Koperski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:00 a.m. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Irene was always full of life, energy, and curiosity. She lived a 'green' life before it was popular. She was a natural gardener, and enjoyed growing both food and flowers. She found a way to reuse or recycle everything that came her way. She was creative and enjoyed many crafts, from quilting to cross stitch, willow basket making to jigsaw puzzles. Besides taking care of a house and six children, she enjoyed physical activities like hiking, biking, yoga, and even cross country skiing. She will be missed by all who knew her. Online condolences at:

www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com.