KOEHLER, Frances R. (Warden)

KOEHLER - Frances R. (nee Warden)

November 22, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Larry R. Koehler; devoted mother of Lawrence Jr. (Torie), Wendy (Rory) Lonesky, Mark Koehler and June (Robert) Howard; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of Marge Rindos, Phyllis Innes and predeceased by eight siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 3-7 PM to be followed by a funeral service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Footsteps of WNY. Please share condolences at: www.mertzfh.com.