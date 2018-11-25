KNIGHT, Gary G.

KNIGHT - Gary G. Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 20, 2018, beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Marzolf) Knight; dearest father of Michael A. Knight, Kathryn M. Knight (Donald Dzierzak) and Barbara J. (Charles) Davis; also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Donald A. (Joanna) and the late Sheldon L. (Adela) Knight; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com