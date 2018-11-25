KAWALEC, Alfred D.

KAWALEC - Alfred D. Of West Seneca, NY, November 21, 2018, beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Loga) Kawalec; dearest father of Mark (Lisa) and the late Paul Kawalec; loving grandfather of Will and Jack Kawalec; brother of Christine (Edward) Grabowski and the late John (late Pearl), Anthony (late Rita), Daniel (late Florence) Kawalec and Frances (late Frank) Manka; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., (668-5666).