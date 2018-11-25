HUGHES, John T.

HUGHES - John T. November 24, 2018, loving husband of 54 years to Barbara (nee Schreiber); caring father of Catherine (Paul) Mason and David (Janet Schrum) Hughes; grandfather of Sarah, William Mason, Gabriel, Isabelle Hughes; brother of Thomas (late Carolyne), James (Marie) and Paul (Trish) Hughes; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com