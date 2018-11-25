HARTWICK, Lena C. (Palmisano)

November 22, 2018. Wife of the late Clayton J. Hartwick; mother of Clayton L. and Sue-Anne Hartwick. Calls may be made at the Carlton A. Ullrich Funral Home, Inc., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, one mile north of Maple Rd. just past Kline (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Tuesday 12 Noon - 1 PM, at which time a Memorial Service will take place.