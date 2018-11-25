GUMINA, Anthony L.

GUMINA - Anthony L. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 22, 2018. Devoted father of Frances (Jeffrey) Rosokoff; cherished grandfather of Trisha (Bryan Fletcher) Rosokoff; adored great-grandfather of Neal; loving son of the late Phillip and Frances Gumina; dear brother of Rose Eppolito and the late Ignatisus, William, Grace Gumina and Josephine Umino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan, on Monday (December 3rd) from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Anthony's memory. Anthony was a US Army Veteran of World War II. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com