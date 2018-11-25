GOESEKE, James W.

GOESEKE - James W. Of Alden, NY, November 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Florence "Flo" (Piasecki) Goeseke; dear father of Karen (Clayton) Brown, Kristine (Vinnie) Fazio and Joanne (Bryson Taylor) Goeseke; loving grandfather of Jessica and Bethany Brown, Nicolena Fazio and London and Julius Taylor; brother of Jewel Miller; also survived by loving extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4809 So. Newstead Rd., Akron, NY, Tuesday at 10 AM. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in memory of James. Jim was master technician at Jack Hayes Oldsmobile and was currently employed at Greenfields Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in maintenance. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com