Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) jumps into the stands after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slides after getting a first down as Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) and defensive back D.J. Hayden (25) cover on the play during the first quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs into the end zone for the opening touchdown of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) makes a wide open catch on a 75-yard touchdown play during the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Foster (16) celebrates as he prances into the end zone for a touchdown.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs with the ball after an interception during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott works the sidelines during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) stiff arms Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) to create room to run after a catch.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs into Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) like a wall during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin bobbles a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks an extra point during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the ball against the Bills during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory (33) finds room to run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball out-of-bounds as he is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone works the sidelines during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) passes the ball during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Bills during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs the ball during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott works the sidelines during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a long ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back D.J. Hayden (25) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slides with the ball during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is brought down by Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) just outside the end zone during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) explodes through a hole in the Bills defense during the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief each refuse to let go of the ball after the whistle during the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Players from both teams scuffle after a controversial play near the end zone during the third quarter. Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette and Buffalo's Shaq Lawson were ejected from the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is heated during the melee in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Players from both teams scuffle after a controversial play near the end zone during the third quarter. Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette and Buffalo's Shaq Lawson were ejected from the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson (10) has the ball in his hands but can't hang on for the catch as he is defended by Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown against Jacksonville during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) flexes as he celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) during the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) puts a move on Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) during the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the ball during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates his interception with teammate Micah Hyde (23) in the fourth.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone shake hands at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with fans after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21.
