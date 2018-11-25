Subscribe Today
Pregame Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who missed four games for an injury to the elbow of his throwing arm, warms up before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bill Kyle Williams chats with former teammate, Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus, before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Steve Mackwilliams of Canandaigua wears his custom Bills suit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Jim Kelly greets the fans during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sisters Jaime Thoresen, right, and Danielle Gallery, left, of Rochester play games.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills lineman Vladimir Ducasse runs in pregame prior to playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Harrison Phillips greets Jacksonville Jaguars Marcell Dareus in pregame at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tailgaters celebrate before the Bills game against Jacksonville in the parking lot outside New Era Field.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Eric Brooks and his son Caleb, 14, of East Bethany warm up by the fire.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Caleb Kabala, 6, of Amherst throws the ball while playing some football.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Derek Anderson, who is on concussion protocol, walks out on New Era Field prior to the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills alumnus Fred Jackson talks with Jacksonville Jaguars' Marcell Dareus at New Era Field on Sunday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) hangs with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula greets fans during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) warms ups on the sidelines during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) warms ups on the sidelines during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone takes the field for pregame warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane and Jacksonville Jaguars GM David Caldwell talk before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tailgaters, from left, Tori and Al Tutterman, Sean Olejniczak and Danielle Chausse celebrate in the parking lot outside New Era Field.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Keith Norward, 17, of Buffalo plays catch in the parking lot before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tailgaters celebrate before the Bills game against Jacksonville in the parking lot outside New Era Field.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Fernando Carranza of Fort Erie, Ont. grabs a burger off the grill in the parking lot before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rich Izzy of West Seneca wears his fox skin cap while tailgating before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tailgaters celebrate before the Bills game against Jacksonville.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Andrew Kania of Lockport is decked out in his warm Bills gear.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Dylan Rogers of Blasdell grills up some kebabs with Meghan Sauer before the Bills game against Jacksonville.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tailgaters play drinking games before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Amy DeFrancesco of Hamburg wears a Santa suit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Ditri of Tonawanda cooks up a plate of sausages.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Erie County Sheriff mounted deputies roam through the lot.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus greets fans during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ryan Printup of Buffalo and Meagan Welsh of Lockport hang out before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bill Hatch of Watertown gets into character as a Storm Trooper.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mike Demeritt and Kayla Wright of Watkins Glen walk through the lot before the Bills game.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Justin Roberts of Bradford, Pa., center, tailgates as his alter ego "Sgt. Bills."
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jason Zajac of Buffalo has a bowl of chili.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up on the field before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones catches a ball while warming up before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Share this article