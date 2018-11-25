FRUCHTEL, Carolyn (Green)

FRUCHTEL - Carolyn (nee Green)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 24, 2018, devoted mother of Greg (Laura), Shari-Ann, John (Rachel) and George (Brandy); cherished grandmother of Adam, Brittany, Joshua, Livia, Madilyn and Lilianna; adored step-grandmother and step-great-grandmother; loving daughter of the late John and Ruth (nee Charnock) Green; dear sister of the late Ruth (Donald) McNulty. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning at St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 124 Macamley St., South Buffalo at 10 o'clock. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com