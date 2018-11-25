FROST, Violet A. (Vastola)

November 23, 2018, of West Seneca, NY, wife of the late Douglas A. Frost, Sr.; dear mother of Douglas, Jr. (Judy) and Leslie (Maryann) Frost; grandmother of Jennifer (Robert) Frazier, Philip (Jackie) Frost and Lisa (Matthew) Yost; great-grandmother of Seana (Steven) Frost-Barnes, Haley Yost and Emily Yost; great-great-grandmother of Sawyer Yost; sister of Anthony (late Civita) Vastola; predeceased by two sisters and five brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Wednesday at 10 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday 4-8 PM. Violet was a vocalist in the Buffalo Choral Arts Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elderwood at Hamburg. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com