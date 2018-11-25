FORSTER, Elvira (Reichert)

Unexpectedly, November 21, 2018, age 91, beloved wife of the late Erwin Forster; dear mother of Michael (Mary Ellen) Forster, Paul (Linda) Forster, David (Carol) Forster, Lynn (Michael) Patterson and Mark (Barbara) Forster; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of Herbert (Rita) Reichert, the late Arthur (Martha) Reichert and Sister Rose Agnes Reichert, OSF. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, November 30, 2018, 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 1, 2018, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY, at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Elvira's memory to the WNY Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 100 College Pkwy., Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com