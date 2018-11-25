FLATLEY, James P.

FLATLEY - James P. Age 89, of Orchard Park, formerly of Ft. Myers, FL and Hamburg, NY, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, born in Brookline, MA. He was the beloved husband of Mary C. (Jackman) for 64 years; loving father of Jean (Dan) Hickey of Ft. Myers, FL, Tricia Caviness of Tampa, FL, Betty (Rick) Kozan of Bratenahl, OH, Kate (Ed) Burke of Marshfield, MA, Ellen (Kevin) Roth of Lockport, NY, Carolyn (John) Robertson of Collins, NY, Polly (Jim) Resetar of Orchard Park, NY and the late Mary Christine Flatley; proud grandfather of Caitlin, Emma, Jimmy, Grace, T.J., Maggie, Wil, Andy, Jane, Theresa, Sean, Dan, Claire and Catherine and great-grandfather of Mary, Rosie, Ned and Cora; loving brother of the late Fran (late Paula), late Peggy (Frank) Pomer, late Tom (Dottie), Bill (Louise), Paul (Joan), Ellen (late Joe) Corey, Monica (late Jim) McIntyre, Sr. Mary Flatley R.S.M., Kitty (late Bill) Peters, Rev. Brian Flatley, Kevin (Cheri) and Ginny Butler. He will also be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Jim was a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and proudly served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He was a partner at Pierce & Cash Insurance Agency in Hamburg and a respected leader in his community. He served as a Trustee and Lector at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, was a past President of the Hilbert College Board of Trustees, past President of Wanakah Country Club and was an active member of Hamburg Council No. 2220 K. of C. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church on Friday at 10:30 AM. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com