Fire damages abandoned home in Niagara Falls

An early morning fire Sunday damaged an abandoned home at 1154 Centre Ave. in Niagara Falls, according to reports.

A neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke just after 6:30 a.m., police said. First responders were met by flames coming from the northeast corner of the building, as well as heavy smoke emanating from the rear of the structure. Six pieces of equipment were needed to bring the fire under control.

The home is listed as being owned by a Brampton, Ont., woman. Investigators were not immediately able to make contact with her. No damage estimate was available, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.