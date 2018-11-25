Falls visitors' cars burglarized at downtown hotels

Niagara Falls Police said that at least six cars were vandalized and burglarized while parked in the lots of two downtown hotels Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Five of the vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Buffalo Avenue, with four of the victims being Canadian visitors. It appeared as though the vandals were targeting late-model, high-end vehicles, including a 2015 Mercedes-Benz owned by a Toronto man and a 2018 Chevrolet belonging to a Missouri man. In each case, the vehicles had pry marks around the window frames, and windowpanes were entirely removed on at least three of the cars.

The Mercedes incurred about $3,000 damage in an unsuccessful break-in, police said. The thief stole a pack of cigarettes out of the Chevy, but missed a global positioning system device and $100 in cash in the vehicle’s visor.

A Pennsylvania man told police that his 2018 Dodge was broken into while parked at the Terrapin Inn on Rainbow Boulevard. The entire front passenger window was popped out, according to reports, and the vehicle’s interior was rummaged through. Items stolen included some shotgun shells, a 9mm handgun magazine with eight live rounds, three credit cards, clothing and $50 in cash.

Some of the clothing and the ammunition was later found discarded in a nearby alleyway. Police said that a man is visible on hotel surveillance video exiting the vehicle, and investigators are now trying to identify the suspect. Loss in the case was placed at $575.