Failing to use turn signal leads to DWI arrest

A Clarence woman was arrested early Sunday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence after failing to use her turn signal.

Alexandra Chapman, 27, was stopped around 1:30 am after state troopers observed the vehicle she was driving failing to signal on Wehrle Drive in Clarence.

Chapman was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI after she failed field sobriety tests and registered a 0.21 percent – more than twice the legal limit – on a blood alcohol test at the Clarence barracks.

She was released with a return court date in Clarence.