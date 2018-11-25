Facebook helps Niagara Falls woman retrieve her stolen car

A woman whose car was stolen Friday night got it back via Facebook, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The woman, who was not identified, told police she asked for help on Facebook after her 2014 Chrysler was taken from the front of her residence and someone informed her on Facebook shortly before midnight where the vehicle could be found. She went to an alley in the 1100 block of Ontario Avenue and found it running and unoccupied, with both side doors open.

She told police that her laptop, a cellphone and a child’s car seat were missing. The stolen items were valued at $435.

The woman said her house keys also were taken from her key chain, which was still attached to a key in the vehicle’s ignition.