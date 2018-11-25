Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 26.

AKRON

• 24 Bloomingdale Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Madonna Spencer, $96,000.

• 2 John St., Theresa Asmus to Mark Szpara, $54,500.

• Vacant land Clarence Center Road, Cc Road Trust 091302 Tr to Daryl Santillo, $7,810.

ALDEN

• 120 Kristoria Lane, Jason Martin; Lisa V. Martin to Andrew M. Malburg; Sarah K. Malburg, $355,000.

• 924 Exchange St., Richard L. Leff; Matthew Martinusek to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $156,561.

• 11239 Kieffer, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Daniel R. Hanna, $84,000.

• 652 County Line Road, Arthur Lewicki; Paul Skorupa; Paul Skorups to Cynthia A. Scapillato, $25,000.

AMHERST

• 6044 Main St., Uniland Partnership of Delaware to Esprit Enterprise, $1,160,000.

• 11 Turnberry Court, Patrick J. Mcgrath to Martin J. Berardi; Sarah B. Berardi, $705,500.

• 38 Emerald Trl, James Mccabe; James T. Mccabe; Michael S. Nowak to Mtglq Investors, $671,352.

• 51 Waterford Park, Paras Prasad; Nadia Shahram to Mohammad A. Bari, $577,500.

• 123 Harbridge Manor, Gale S. Ulrich; Paul S. Ulrich to 4825 Spaulding Drive, $535,000.

• 55 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Jason C. Gant; Michelle-Marie Gant, $444,615.

• 73 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Dionne Greene-Punnette, $437,215.

• 33 Westfield Road, Rebecca J. Buswell; John G. Stroud to Erin Gerchick; Keith R. Gerchick, $370,000.

• 99 Lord Byron Lane, Deborah A. Robbins to David V. Gallo; Frances M. Gallo; Rosemary S. Gallo, $355,000.

• 12 Four Seasons Circle, Judith A. Malaniak to Annette Austin, $337,900.

• 304 Hampton Hill Drive, Erin J. Sage; Gordon P. Sage to Gary T. Meyers; Laurie J. Meyers, $335,000.

• 32 Tiffany Place, Graham Goy; Michele Goy to Jennifer E. Redanz, $308,000.

• 42 Deer Ridge Court, Joseph W. Morris; Janeen D. Greene to Dolores Morotchie; Ann Obyrne, $275,000.

• 30 Echowood Drive, Gary J. Essex; Stacy B. Essex to Sainath R. Pasnuri, $265,000.

• 78 Brush Creek Road, Carol A. Stoddard; Philip J. Stoddard to Alex P. Stugis; Danielle Stugis, $256,900.

• 1e Hickory Hill Road, Cynthia L. Mccarthy to Lynda A. Pettit, $241,500.

• 143 Berryman Drive, Kathleen A. Fennie; Mark A. Fennie to John Scott Thomas; Suzanne K. Thomas, $235,000.

• 23 Coventry Road, Margarita Caraballo to Barbara Stutz; William Stutz, $234,000.

• 317 Ranch Trail, Gary R. Eckert; Marcia C. Eckert to Shirley Sackey, $230,000.

• 58 Heritage Rd E, Jill H. Wooldridge; Powhatan J. Wooldridge to Andrew Goetz; Erin Goetz, $230,000.

• 50 Breezewood Common, Cynthia A. Battaglia; Salvatore E. Battaglia to Mary S. Gall, $225,000.

• 359 Roycroft Boulevard, James E. Patterson; Margaret A. Patterson to Uba Anne Marie Comaratta, $214,900.

• 177 Noel Drive, Alyssa R Walsh Trust Tr; Dakotah Walsh Trust Tr; Samuel E Walsh Trust Tr to Ann T. Zasowski; Jonathan G. Zasowski, $211,400.

• 73 Fruitwood Terrace, Daniel J. Heims to Andrea S. Romanski; Kathleen S. Romanski, $195,000.

• 336 Bernhardt Drive, Chris Neyman; Taryn H. Neyman to Sirva Relocation Credit, $195,000.

• 336 Bernhardt Drive, Sirva Relocation Credit to Jillian M. Christie; Alexander D. Vilardo, $195,000.

• 21 Hitching Post Lane, Frank G. Williams; Mary D. Williams to Casey J. Mcquate; Kimberly A. Mcquate, $194,155.

• 35 Joanie Lane, Susan J. Ososki to Jesse M. Vick, $187,500.

• 592 Kings Hwy, Gloria A. Sadowski to Bryant W. Carlson, $185,000.

• 11 Kaymar Drive, Ann L Camp Living Trust 022417 Tr to Hehuanhuan Zhang, $180,000.

• 290 Campbell Boulevard, Vincent O. Derosa to Sarah K. Griebner, $175,000.

• 75 Oakbrook Dr Unit C, Amanda M. Allen to Kimberly Styka, $172,500.

• 54 Meadow Lea Drive, Gregory G. Couch to Dominic A. Marcello, $160,000.

• 129 Ava Lane, Mary B. Olsen to Maria C. Khan; Mohamed Faizal Khan, $160,000.

• 74 Lennox Ave., Clara M. Mercurio; Roselind A. Mercurio to Brendan Bizier; Yichan Bizier, $160,000.

• 215 Bernhardt Drive, John Est Flynn; Robert P. Johnson to Aklima Akter; Md Fiv Bhuiyan, $154,351.

• 82 Reist St., Mary M. Burke to Alison Burt; Brian Rosiek, $150,000.

• 20 Union Common, Christie A. Hoffman; James M. Hoffman to Linda Callan, $148,500.

• 206 Charlesgate Circle, Donald K. Towndrow to Brianna M. Wesolowski, $145,000.

• 375 Maple Road, Judith M. Hyatt to Bufny Holdings, $141,000.

• 132 Berkley Road, Rita A. Wells to Sarah Hedges, $140,000.

• 312 Capen Boulevard, James W. Cummings to Beth Flack; Stephen Ruhlmann, $139,900.

• 320 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Melissa A. Schapiro to Victor M. Puglia, $108,900.

• 289 South Union Road, George F. Bryce; Daniel R. Slade to Random Properties Acquisition Corp III, $107,760.

• 20 Carmen Road, Billie Clark; Billie Ruth Clark; Robert L. Clark to Jessica Lorusso; Marc Heintzman, $105,000.

• 41 Beehunter Ct Unit C, Rachael Cohen to Cynthia J. Selden, $95,000.

• 306 Sundown Trail Unit 1e, Julie Winkelman to Sheri Stevens, $90,000.

• 306 Sundown Trail Unit 2b, Nancy M. Jones to Sunshine Amherst, $80,000.

• 344 Denrose, David R. Harmon; David Harmon; Peggy Harmon to Mkj Buffalo Group, $75,000.

• 569 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Tenlp to Vijay Kumar, $61,600.

• 4590 Harlem Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $39,850.

• Vacant land 1385 Dodge Road, Islamic Society of The Niagara Frontier to Erie Commercial Properties, $27,000.

• 44 Sunset Court, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $15,036.

ANGOLA

• 263 North Main St., Jodi A. Gruka; John M. Gruka Jr. to Jared M. Gruka, $81,200.

• 128 Lake St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Holdings Group, $38,000.

• 61 Mill St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Abdulla A. Alasri, $5,199.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 9 Woodcrest Drive, Dana T. Roman; Gregory P. Roman to Joseph Mcneil, $1,050,000.

• 664 West Falls Road, David S. Robinson to Dawn Merlette; Thomas Merlette, $375,000.

• 421 Cook Road, Brenda Lee Fredette; Donald D. Fredette to Chrisgeanna M. Keicher; Jordan M. Keicher, $357,000.

• 164 Center St., Kevin J. Gomez; Meghan G. Gomez to Barrett C. Quinby; Kathryn Rose Quinby, $231,900.

• 41 Heiler, Emily R. Jansson to Emily Bush; Michael J. Bush, $195,000.

• 1849 Olean Road, HUD to Thomas E. Cox, $67,000.

• 12 Old Glenwood Road, Lawrence J. Nagel Sr.; Sandra Jayne Nagel to End of The Trail, $33,000.

BLASDELL

• 69 Helen Ave., Laura Pennington to Angie T. Covington, $165,000.

BOSTON

• 8219 Boston State Road, Rolland J. Metzger to Steven J. Mcgirr, $136,000.

• 7514 Chestnut Rdg Road, Irene Bown; Paul A. Litwin to Michelle Bromley-Winnicki; Scott E. Winnicki, $117,000.

• 6998 Boston Cross, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Holdings Group, $70,000.

• Vacant land State Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Liza Austin, $15,000.

• 6801 Pin Oak Drive, Howard Amanda L Bkr Tr; Howard Michael J Bkr Tr; Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr to Amanda L. Howard; Amanda L. Przybyl; Diane C. Przybyl; Ronald E. Przybyl, $10,000.

BUFFALO

• 153 Elmwood Ave., Sinatra&company Redevelopment to Gilzian, $839,488.

• 11 Granger Place, Donald F. Ketteman; Judith Ketteman; Judith C. Ketteman to Chrisanne Grimaldi, $420,000.

• 224 Allen St., Rizzo Thomas Michael II to 224 Allen, $340,000.

• 191 Vermont St., Howard Albert; Howard W. Albert; Jeanne Albert; Jeanne M. Albert to Buffalo Deco, $320,000.

• 37 Franklin St 4th Fl, Sisson&associates to Cathederal Park Tower Board of Managers Ltd, $275,000.

• 105 Wesley, William F. Mastroleo; William Francis Mastroleo to Carla Benz; Michael Benz, $262,650.

• 71 Delham, Chris Habschied to Adam P. Dietrick; Ashley M. Dietrick, $255,000.

• 887 Ferry West, Michael H. Script to Michelle Larue; Matthew Script, $228,000.

• 175 Norwalk Ave., Karen M. Jackson; Stephen F. Jackson to Brian Sultana, $221,500.

• 82 Seventeenth, Jason R. Young to Joseph Lorentz, $205,000.

• 494 Colvin Ave., Rose J. Falzone to Rawle D. Duke; Shevon O. Squires-Duke, $205,000.

• 49 Fairchild, Margaret R. Santora to Michael K. Deely, $199,000.

• 125 Carlyle, Sheffield Partners to Robert Godwin, $195,700.

• 65 Oakhurst, John C. Fritz to Ann R. Illig; Randal Illig, $195,500.

• 41 Avondale Place, Jeffrey E. Marion; Ralph L. Salverson to Keybank NA, $163,468.

• 121 Indian Church Road, Sara L. Gibbs; Scott E. Gibbs to Brittany M. Zaccaria, $162,000.

• 305 Herkiimer St., Island Income Holdings to Tessa N. Bemis, $160,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 3d, Keith Bond; Lucy Marciano to Fannie Mae, $156,443.

• 183 Whitney Place, Whitney 183 to Tanya R. Gutierrez, $150,000.

• 84 Carlyle Ave., Marissa Catanzaro; Nicholas M. Catanzaro; Marissa Crapsi to Charles R. Krug, $140,000.

• 29 La Salle, Girma Agonafer to Nigro Amber C Llano, $135,000.

• 174 West St., Amelida Ortiz to Gregory J. Bennett, $135,000.

• 124 Pries Ave., Cynthia Patrum; Daniel Patrum to Marcus Campas; John Dandrea IV, $120,000.

• 108 Dundee, Jack W. Bauer; Jane L. Fisher to Mark Blake; Mollie Blake, $119,900.

• 15 Barnard St., Ridgeline to Troy Desing, $118,000.

• 136 Aldrich Place, Jordan Celej; Susan Gruber to John R. Deibel, $117,000.

• 124 Laird, Charles H. Jaskowiak; Marilyn C. Jaskowiak; Marilyn C. Scoma to Dokmul Lian Do Kap, $116,000.

• 87 Hinman, David P. Bradosky; Diane M. Bradosky to Joel Rivera, $113,000.

• 340 Hoyt St., Xanadu Management to Lee Tringali, $110,000.

• 422 Benzinger, Edwin L. Butera to Daequan Hardy, $105,000.

• 50 Janet, Deshawn White to Victor Ibhawa, $105,000.

• 853-855 Niagara St., Israel Benedek; Kelly Ann Feron; Tzvi Steinmetz to Sharaf A. Almansob, $100,000.

• 523&525 Fargo Ave., Anthony Giambra; Peggie Giambra to Islam Noor Mohammed Bin Noor; Zubaidah Shukur, $98,000.

• 216 Prospect, Maria M. Santana to Anita Rodriguez, $90,000.

• 58 Evelyn St., Cassandra L. Smith; John J. Smith to Jonathan Whittaker, $86,125.

• 25 Kentucky, Charles Lore Jr. to Barry Rebholz, $85,000.

• 1952 Bailey Ave., 716 Estates to Mohammed M. Mozumder; Kamrun Nahar, $84,500.

• 72 Central Ave., Kathleen Scheidel; Kathleen Schiedel to Dorothy A. Bielinski; Jason A. Bielinski, $77,500.

• 15 Albemarle, Yvonne Rummings to Javier Tollinchi; Mai-Leen Tollinchi, $76,000.

• 2918 Bailey Ave., Kislev to 128 Cortelyou, $75,000.

• 41 Eaglewood Ave., M&t Bank; Manufacturers&traders Trust Company to Mushtaq M. Kaid, $75,000.

• 145 French, Barbara A. Bivins; Barbara Bivins to Awtumn Miles, $72,500.

• 12 Littlefield, Robert Emerson Smith to Samima Akter; Khasru Noman, $72,000.

• 538 Hewitt Ave., Lc Strategic Holdings to Lisa V. Mcnerney; Michael F. Mcnerney, $72,000.

• 1012 Lovejoy, Rebel Properties to Mst S. Akhter; Mohammad S. Zaman, $71,000.

• 117 Herkimer, Philip Abramo to Wanda Fuentes, $70,000.

• 261 Winspear Ave., Arthur D. Jewell; Arthur D. Jewell Jr. to Hussan Mahmud, $70,000.

• 151 Dewey, Anne Harrispersaud to Kalik Miah, $66,000.

• 195 Texas, Mohammad J. Alam; Kazi Abu Bahar; Kazl Abu Bahar to Reliance Property Solutions, $65,000.

• 423 Gold, Patrick A. Morrison to Mst Syeada Akhter; Mohammad S. Zaman, $63,000.

• 1051 West Ave., Khan T. Tran to John Hogenmiller, $60,000.

• 220 Berkshire Ave., Leora Davidson to Darren L. Martin; Gisele Saunders-Martin, $60,000.

• 2 Dorris, Mohammad Alam to Reliance Property Solutions, $60,000.

• 39 Melvin, Kristian E. Carrick to Nickole Gerlach, $60,000.

• 30 Woodlawn East, Mark Alexander to Faanaz Estates, $60,000.

• 161 Trowbridge St., Ronald Richard Imiola; Charlotte A. Ryan to Tyler Wagner, $59,900.

• 77 Seminole Parkway, James J. Maharan to Kc Buffalo Enterprises, $55,500.

• 463 Norfolk Ave., Chyrel Dec Coles; Coles Chyrel J Dec; Jerome David Schad to Fitzgerald N. Long, $55,100.

• 202 Ericson, Jamie Reece to Naima Ferdous; Mohammad A. Islam, $55,000.

• 278 Roslyn, Sarwar Hossain to Nishat Management, $55,000.

• 103 Decker, Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church dba; New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church to Chad Houston; Quinton Smith, $50,000.

• 110 Weimar St., Cynthia J. Bonnabeau; Cynthia Jean Bonnabeau; Ethan Collins; Cynthia Jean Wigdor to M&t Bank, $49,000.

• 292 May St., Carpenter Heidi L B; Mark A. Carpenter to Dana Jackson, $48,000.

• 41 Gorski, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Quattro Flips, $48,000.

• 50 Custer, Frederick L. Eyer to Susan E. Rose, $47,000.

• 156 Hewitt Ave., Excellent Houses to Md Abu Hanif, $45,000.

• 291 Wohlers, Juan Calunga to Arsul Corp, $45,000.

• 24 Worcester Place, Willie Williams to Faima Akter, $43,500.

• 70 Bogardus, Linda Lombard to Lutfur Rahman Khan, $43,000.

• 428 Tonawanda, Mushtaq Aljenahi to Hamza W. Hamoudi, $40,000.

• 2 Schreck, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $40,000.

• 164 Sprenger, Mohamad Ballee; Mohammed Ballee; Shanta Ballee to Nyj Realty, $40,000.

• 43 Ashton Place, Kevin Hatzman; Timothy J. Pawarski to Fannie Mae, $38,382.

• 174 Cambridge, Hamisu H. Ango to Tu Faial Ahmed; Begum F. Bibi, $37,000.

• 211 Dartmouth Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Moushart Jahan, $37,000.

• 148 Hertel Ave., Thomas W. Lenz to Silver Grass Development, $35,000.

• 111 Miller, Jamila Khaton to Baria Home, $33,000.

• 91 Stevens Ave., Tanea Rumph to Biplob Kabir Mowla, $30,000.

• 403 Swan St., Minerva Schnobrick to Jesus Rodriguez, $30,000.

• 83 Inter Park, Anowarul Hoque; Kamrun Nessa to Mqs, $30,000.

• 166 Zenner, Anowarul Hoque; Kamrun Nessa to Mqs, $30,000.

• 35 Rickert, Anowarul Hoque; Kamrun Nessa to Mqs, $30,000.

• 34 Heward, Troy Berry to Lashonda Wilson, $30,000.

• 192 Keystone St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Azizur Chondhury, $30,000.

• 208 Hagen, Golden Blue to Famous Corporation, $29,900.

• 717 Norfolk Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Rafiqul Momen, $29,000.

• 1329 Clinton, George Misiak to Tru, $27,500.

• 67 Holmes, Norman P. Baker; Norman Baker; Lynn D. Gates to Kweb Properties, $27,044.

• 247 Hagen, Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church dba; New Cedar Grove Live Changing Church to Chad Houston; Quinton Smith, $26,000.

• 229 Strauss St., Pathan Md Monoar Hossain to Afsary Begum, $25,000.

• 61 Zelmer, Jamh WNY to Bibi Bilkis Begum, $25,000.

• 362 Katherine, Richard G. Mastykarz; Richard G. Mastykarz Sr. to Royal Seven Firm, $25,000.

• 89 Kelburn, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to 10 Equistris Realty, $25,000.

• 67 Navel Ave., Empire Acquistion Group to Ziaur Rahman, $21,500.

• 94 Germain St., HSBC Bank USA NA to Dream Home Realty of Buffalo, $20,700.

• 995 Northland Ave., Eddie L Wooten Revocable Trust 111508 Tr to Hamisu Ango, $20,500.

• 92 Gittere, Allan Rybak to Jv Property Yholdings, $20,000.

• 368 Cornwall, Lue Ethel Scales; Lueethel Scales to Excellent Houses, $20,000.

• 273 Sumner, Faiha Mohammed to Meher Chowdhury Sal, $20,000.

• 720 Northampton, Jenniea Hale to Shafiqul Alam, $19,000.

• 34 Suffolk St., Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church dba; New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church to Chad Houston; Quinton Smith, $18,000.

• 1437 Delavan East, Bros Pros Investment Firm to Ahmed Said Nashwan, $16,000.

• 18 Helen, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $16,000.

• 388 Riley, Mahoganey Jackson to Abdul Metun, $15,000.

• 194 Gorton, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $15,000.

• 127 Titus Ave., Conrad J. Wilson to Maurice Cheatom, $13,000.

• 30 Verona Place, Jeffrey P. Bilski to Faithful Homes, $13,000.

• 59 Leslie St., Lawrence Benford to Jannatul Ferdous, $12,500.

• 367 Warwick, Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church dba; New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church to Chad Houston; Quinton Smith, $12,000.

• 46 St Clair, Charles Lore Jr. to Barry Rebholz, $10,000.

• 41 Winslow, City of Buffalo to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo, $9,190.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 75 Allied Drive, Cheektowaga Allied Drive Partners to 75 Allied Drive, $2,775,000.

• 31 Angela Lane, Cheryl A. Delano; Glen D. Delano to Martinez Juan R Zamora, $230,000.

• 205 Seine Drive, Linda G. Greenfield; Robert J. Greenfield to Gabriel F. Abdulla, $175,000.

• 77 Ledyard Ave., Daniel E. Koslicki; Daniel Edward Koslicki to Begum K. Azim; Mohammad A. Azim, $155,000.

• 7 Santin Drive, Lisa M. Kirst; Mark R. Miles; Lynn M. Schneiderman to Tonya D. Salter, $152,000.

• 15 Gregory Court, Corryn Schafer; James R. Schafer to Amanda L. Lippert; Trey V. Torrey, $151,500.

• 12 Birchwood Drive, Angela M. Zogaria; Mark D. Zogaria to Nicholas Maund; Heather Maxwell, $150,000.

• 10 Warsaw St., Michael J. Capan to Ronald D. Kolesar; Todd Kolesar, $149,900.

• 42 Kibler Drive, Kristine J. Valenti to Denise A. Penvose, $141,500.

• 96 Montfort Drive, Lisa A. Szpylman; Thomas W. Szpylman to United Properties Portfolio, $137,450.

• 252 Woodridge Ave., Ann T. Zasowski; Jonathan G. Zasowski to Michael A. Pagano, $136,000.

• 76 Doehave Circle, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Bryanna Jones, $135,000.

• 14 Furlong Road, Isaiah Reed to Ryan J. Phillips, $133,500.

• 93 Rossler Ave., Rachel P. Staufenberger to Chelsey R. Bain; Michael D. Caster, $132,000.

• 660 Mount Vernon Road, Casey J. Mcquate to Latika K. Herring, $131,500.

• 11 Dennis Lane, Dorothy H. Rutherford; John R. Rutherford to Christopher Goff; Lisa Goff, $130,000.

• 35 Starlite Ave., Leonard A. Nowicki; Nancy A. Nowicki to Holly B. Radis, $127,500.

• 619 Dick Road, Enis M. Santin to 619 Dick Rd, $125,000.

• 77 Chapel Ave., Jeremiah Angrisano; Megan Mucyn to Luis A. Garcia, $120,000.

• 43 Charlotte Road, Gary W. Sticht; Kevin L. Sticht; Richard J. Sticht Jr. to John Haig; Christina Ruth Martin; Sonia A. Viruet, $119,600.

• 146 Wallace Ave., Randy R. Orcutt to Steven R. Dahn, $118,500.

• 76 Wellworth Place, Krista J Gregory Family Trust 102595 Tr to Samantha Farino, $110,000.

• 226 Commodore Terrace, Randy Martin to Casey Mcdonald, $109,900.

• 95 Pinehurst Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $105,500.

• 69 Bernice Drive, Argent Securities Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-W5 Tr; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr to Cong Huynh, $98,277.

• 65 Suffield Ave., Nadine D. Rider; William L. Rider to Cheryl L. Cartwright; Michael J. Cartwright; Michael Cartwright Jr., $78,000.

• 32 Cornell Drive, Joan C. Erckert to Harold Dimarco, $73,000.

• 88 Kendale Road, C-Bass Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2007-Sp2 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Buffalo Group, $72,000.

• 32 Gualbert Ave., Virginia M. Stevenson to Travis Oquinn, $60,000.

• 25 A-d Glenwood Court, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $59,000.

• 1107 Walden Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $57,600.

• 65-71 Long Ave., Lakeview Loan Servicing to Mushtaq M. Kaid, $47,000.

• 63 Pine Ridge Terrace, Mtglq Investors to Flor M. Betancourt; Joseph J. Betancourt, $41,000.

• 140 Toelsin Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $40,000.

• 97 Reo Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $38,700.

• 88 Warsaw St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Happliarino Properties, $30,000.

• 101 David Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $29,100.

• 41 Mansion Ave., Chester Wozniak to Susan Grasso, $28,000.

• 119 Hedwig Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $26,300.

• 100 Lordan Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $26,000.

• 1603 Kensington Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $25,600.

• 1089 Walden Ave., Dangelo Heidi A Hr; Biscaro Joseph Est Dis; Biscaro Joseph Jr Dis to Khondokarrahman, $25,001.

• 13-15 Siberling Drive, Diane L. Anthon; Patrick M. Anthon; Patrick Anthon; Michael Denz to Honesty Property Management&multi Services, $25,000.

• 56 Suffield Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Homeworks, $25,000.

• 1576 Delavan Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $20,000.

• 90 Vern Lane, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $19,000.

• 2 Redwood Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $15,000.

CLARENCE

• 5434 Marguerites Way, Forbes Homes to Michael J. Schiappa Jr., $445,694.

• 4167 Susan Drive, Elena F. Ceglia; Helena F. Ceglia; Mariann Zamora to Charlie Amico; Rachida Andrew, $261,000.

• 9700 Wehrle Drive, Alan B. Cole; Timothy R. Cole; Sharon A. Gordon to Allison J. Englert; Linda J. Englert; Daniel English, $165,000.

• 4117 Connection Drive, James P. Abbott; Michelle L. Parker to Aaron Amabile, $153,700.

• 4920 Ledge Lane, Virginia D. Close to Arthur George, $150,000.

COLDEN

• 9303 Falls Road, Katherine W. Crone; Philip J. Crone to Nancy Battaglia; Sharon Marie Harezga, $385,000.

• 9254 Heath Road, Marcia A. Found; David B. Hawkes to Vincent O. Derosa, $329,085.

• 8419 Heath Road, Matthew W. Clayton to Charles C. Best, $230,000.

• 7770 Hayes Hollow Road, Ann E. Neumaier; Hansrainer D. Neumaier; Has D. Neumaier to Sunset Custom Homes, $75,500.

• Vacant land Holland Glenwood, Dolores S. Grom; Richard V. Grom to Deena Vanderbosch, $18,200.

COLLINS

• 14007 Sisson Hwy, Lela M. Radice; Richard Radice to Lincoln Anderson, $68,900.

CONCORD

• 9106 Cattaraugus St., Michael Benson; Melissa A. Lukitsch; Melissa Lukitsch to Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba, $165,003.

• 32 Ridge Trl, Helen J. Kurowski; Rodney D. Kurowski; Keith Schulefand to Cooper Mr; Nationstar Mortgage dba, $147,780.

EDEN

• 4254 Mary Drive, Rosemary J. Donahue; Christopher S. Mattingly to Lina Capital, $123,751.

• 9723 New Oregon Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $60,518.

• 8839 Jennings Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Faris Holdings, $6,000.

ELMA

• 121 Rice Road, Erik Hr Hallmark; Karl Est Hallmark; Hallmark Karl J Est; Mark J. Peszko to Lina Capital, $160,100.

• Rice Road, John G. Kraus; Patricia A. Kraus to Mark Fegley; Sherry L. Fegley, $105,000.

• 560 Northrup Road, Fischione Construction Co to Buffalo Bungalow, $99,900.

• 124 South Blossom Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Bpm Property Holdings, $82,000.

• Vacant land Bowen Road, Kathleen F. Rice to Joseph R. Glownia; Susan Glownia, $15,000.

EVANS

• 1045 Eden Evans Center Road, Jason M. Hunter to James D. Roscoe, $68,000.

• 449 Dawn Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $50,000.

• 315 Kennedy Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $44,706.

• 7345 Beechwood Road, Chris Mancuso to Elmer&florence Crispell Irrevocable Trust Tr, $40,000.

• 169 Rosewood Ave., Neil N. Bush to Michele Comstock; Ronald Comstock, $30,000.

GOWANDA

• 15 Buffalo St., Mak Towers to Dorothy Meyers Watson; Watson William Worden Jr, $270,000.

• 68 Allen St., National Organization of The New Apostilic Church of North America to Mohawk Property Managment, $70,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 116 Pleasant Trl, Mary Ellen Manuszewski; Michael A. Manuszewski to Daniel P. Mank; Tanya M. Mank, $376,500.

• 3554 Wallace Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David M. Mohr, $121,005.

• 0 Love Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to George Deglopper, $108,000.

• 1541 Broadway, Donald E. Link to Steven M. Kowalik; Tara Kowalik, $100,000.

• 66 Jenell Drive, Joyce I. Bedford to Frank J. Codella; Kirk W. Kinney, $80,000.

• 3459 Greenway Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Co Cust, $72,000.

HAMBURG

• 6354 White Oak Way, Robert C. Brown; Tracy A. Brown to Brett E. Barber; Jacqueline E. Berg, $357,000.

• 2376 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gerald T. Miller; Joanne E. Miller, $322,933.

• 5665 Southwestern Blvd Unit 23d, Villas At Brierwood to Barbara A. Foster; Charles I. Foster, $320,575.

• 3827 Windover Drive, Brigid H. Trimboli; Joseph A. Trimboli Jr. to Christopher J. Andrle; Nancy Rich, $320,000.

• 3011 Cloverbank #67 Road, Priscilla F. Koch to Sandra Spahr; Thomas Spahr, $265,000.

• 6525 Hackberry Drive, Joanne E. Cimini; Gerald T. Miller to Brittany L. Lips; Daniel S. Lips, $250,000.

• 4372 Kathaleen St., Barry C. Stelmach to Rabia Sabila Shah; Zaman Shah, $241,000.

• 4217 Arthur Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Lori M. Mcelheny, $215,510.

• 5628 Maelou Drive, Gt Enterprise of Hamburg to Dads 700 Military, $195,000.

• 3654 Howard Road, Thomas P. Merlette Jr. to Alexander Paul Simon; Alyssa Simon, $191,000.

• 2647 Oakwood Ave., James E. Bastedo; Jerold C. Bastedo; Patricia L. Yuhnke; Peggy A. Zimmer to Diane Wieszala; Steven Wieszala, $175,000.

• 523 Pleasant Ave., Todd Capparello; Andrea L. Kirst to Chrisitan T. Subjeck; Kristina M. Subjeck, $172,000.

• 3546 Wabash Ave., Kimberly S. Mihalik to James N. Costa, $167,500.

• 3617 Cumberland Lane, 6831 Seneca St. to Alex Civiletti, $162,500.

• 152 Rovner Place, Lawrence R. Peters to Douglas Barry; Jodie Barry; Anne Horan; Dan Horan, $132,000.

• 3633 Second St., Cheryl A. Domon; Venkova to HSBC Bank USA NA, $96,175.

• 2787 Cloverbank Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Holdings Group, $77,000.

• 3624 James Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Group, $63,000.

• 4997 Daisy Lane, Frank Silleman; Frank J. Silleman; Mary Ann Silleman; Maryann Silleman to Lawler M. Darlene; Patrick J. Lawler, $55,000.

• 3633 Second St., HSBC Bank USA NA to Sandra Dowdall, $42,700.

• 4888 Kennison Parkway, Jeffrey T. Bochiechio; Mark A. Sorrentino II; Samantha N. Sorrentino to WNY Homeworks, $40,345.

HOLLAND

• 7485 Hunters Crk Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Holdings Group, $153,000.

• 7355 Vermont Hl, Christopher A. Obrien; Claudia F. Obrien to William J. Place Jr., $55,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 63 Dorrance Ave., Shawn Mcquiller to Francesca G. Goodwin, $250,000.

• 81 Keever Ave., Sally A. Knowles; Thomas A. Knowles to Michael R. Vickery, $134,900.

• 14 Kennedy Drive, Daniel R. Martin; James R. Martin Jr.; Lisa M. Pawlak to Susan M. Ewing; Scott D. Hayes, $132,000.

• 46 Sunrise Drive, Phh Mortgage Corporation to Rodney Pietras, $114,000.

LANCASTER

• 50 Worthington Lane, Mary A. Kopacz; Timothy G. Kopacz to Danielle A. Mckillen; Timothy Mcmillen Jr., $400,000.

• 176 Enchanted Forest S, Marlene M. Paulding; Stephen L. Paulding to Remmen Christina Van; Remmen Christopher Van, $368,000.

• 51 Stony Brook Drive, Dawn M. Marotto; Primo P. Marotto to Polina Broitman; Evegny Vainshtok, $255,000.

• 11 Trentwood Trl, Ellen M. Welker; Richard A. Welker to Gregory Robert Bystrak; Jodi Ann Bystrak, $230,000.

• 45 Garfield, David R. White; Sandra M. White to Deanna Russell, $170,000.

• 22 Inwood Place, Irene B. Sivecz to John A. Zappia; Theresa Zappia, $142,000.

• 19 Legion Parkway, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $118,407.

• 31 Carter St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $110,709.

• 31 Pearl St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $66,257.

• 28 Hinchey Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $64,000.

• 53 Irwinwood Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to David Deutschlander, $60,000.

• 3 Home Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $30,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5045 Havenwood Drive, Cmk Builders of Alden to Carisa Beth Avalos; Richard Avalos, $415,000.

• 12290 Buckwheat Road, Joan L. Hebert; Hebert Family Trust 091417 Tr to Zachary A Hill Third Party Supplement Needs Trust, $173,745.

• 241 East Ave., Allen Thomas to Stefaniee L. Oneil, $153,000.

• Vacant land Buckwheat Road, Patricia A. George; Robert E. George; Robert L. George to Mitchell D. Gorski, $7,500.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2161 Shirley Road, Helen A. Dillingham; Diana Orr to Dana J. Stephens, $115,000.

• 10394 Main St., Sharon R. Friedman; Simon M. Friedman to Graham W. Healy, $110,000.

• 3541 Langford Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Holdings Group, $62,000.

• 10618 Valone St., Barbara Ann Termini to Joseph Wales; Ramona Wales, $25,850.

ORCHARD PARK

• 3719 Abbott Road, Native Development to J Jans Properties, $441,500.

• 320 Stonehenge Drive, Chrisgeanna M. Keicher; Jordan M. Keicher to Dennis W. Kellington; Jennifer A. Kellington, $421,500.

• 135 Norwood Lane, Kim M. Roberson to Jaymie M. Bettel; Brett D. Lutterbein, $395,000.

• 8 Swallow Lane, Danielle K. Mccann; Jonathan Mccann to Samantha R. Goldbach; Ian C. Wilhelm, $390,000.

• 2 Braunview Way, Zita M. Kavanaugh; Zita M Kavanaugh Trust 062116 Tr to Lynne A. Koller, $344,000.

• 4601 Abbott Road, Rising Phoenix Asset Management to Angela M. Zogaria; Mark D. Zogaria, $215,000.

• 3893 North Freeman Road, George Fromm; Sharon Fromm to Jeffrey J. Kupinski; Tasha M. Kupinski, $185,000.

• 441 Lakeview Ave., Deborah F. Mikolin; Dennis P. Mikolin to Michelle L. Salvalzo, $179,900.

• 4932 Chestnut Ridge Road, Joshua D. Bruzgul to Daniel Khangi; George Khangi, $147,500.

• 53 Puritan Place, Tonawanda Housing to Catherine M. Campbell; James F. Campbell, $144,500.

• 24 Ridgewood Drive, Ethel M. Brown to Mary E. Morseon; Michael P. Morseon, $141,500.

• 5122 Big Tree Road, David D. Field to Allison J. Leckel; Jacob R. Leckel, $121,900.

• 11 Woodshire Court, Thomas J Johnson Construction to Lisa A Burgio Revocable Trust 051000 Tr, $100,000.

• 4309 Abbott Road, Garry M. Graber; Robert Mcdaniel to 2549 Group, $54,731.

• 0 North Buffalo, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to 95 Nyrpt, $10,000.

SARDINIA

• 12099 Creek Road, Josette Regnet to David J. Eddy; Valerie Eddy, $158,400.

SPRINGVILLE

• 78 Myrtle Ave., Francis J. Koliwaske; Madaline Koliwaske to Rolland J. Metzger, $159,900.

• 225 North Buffalo St., Charles S. Bateman Jr.; Patricia M. Bateman to Linda J. Mcdonnell, $148,200.

• 13 Rachel Lane, Michael P. Vandermeer to Betsy M. Connors; Michael E. Connors, $142,000.

• 227 North St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Larry K. Heim; Lynne M. Wendel, $20,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 102 Mullen St., L&m of Tonawanda Limited Liability Company to Erin Ainslie Hine; Joshua Caleb Hine, $173,000.

• 147 Dekalb St., Slavisa Stojanovic to Purna Pulami Monger; Karuna Pradhan, $165,000.

• 432 Main St., Chester A. Broeker; Virginia H. Broeker to Julie Presler, $110,000.

• 38 Erie St., Helen M. Wilkins; Ronald W. Wilkins to Multrix Properties Group, $74,200.

• 15 Bouck St., Kweb Properties to Peggy Giambra, $63,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2300 Kenmore Ave., Wolf River to Jackson Six, $595,000.

• 242 Irving Terrace, John J. Quinlan; Martha P. Quinlan to Andrew L. Spitler; Bridget Quinlan Spitler, $260,000.

• 28 Kenton Road, Andrew Kulyk to Robert Hill, $225,900.

• 369 Argonne Drive, James A Mckenzie III Trust Tr to Dale J. Bauman; Wen Yu Chang, $196,000.

• 133 Westgate Road, Alberto Benedicto; Kunji Rey to Lyndsey L. Fornal, $190,800.

• 239 Cortland Ave., Bethanne V. Deponceau to Carmen J. Panaro; Deborah Panaro, $178,000.

• 241 Briarhurst Drive, Patricia A. Nettina to Christine M. Abrams, $175,000.

• 157 Puritan Road, Ashley M. Smith to Elizabeth Laporta, $174,000.

• 2764 Eggert Road, Dennis Liberty; Wendy Liberty to Jamie Raepple, $155,000.

• 240 Cresthill Ave., Stephen Giambelluca to Willie J. Cannon Jr., $155,000.

• 501 Evergreen Drive, Geraldine Ann Fey; Philip A. Fraterrigo; Thomas A. Fraterrigo; Ann Fraterrigo-Plevniak to George J. Kilger Jr., $152,000.

• 227 West Girard Boulevard, Horseshu Homes to Jenna Raepple, $150,000.

• 140 Shepard Ave., Nicholas J. Howitt; Melissa Volo to Kevin E. Flint; Michele Scirto Flint, $150,000.

• 336 Shepard Ave., Calogero Campanella to Castlebrook Development, $145,000.

• 41 Warburton Place, Donna S. Kielma; Robert Francis Kielma to Kaitlyn Boldt, $140,000.

• 94 Grandview Ave., Jacob W. Schunk to Jonathan M. Rink, $140,000.

• 113 Lasalle Ave., Karen Denz; Karen Schohn to Amber M. Gerace, $137,800.

• 33 Delmar, Daniel W. Knight; James H. Knight to Robert R. Swanson III; Christina M. Wolf, $128,866.

• 156 Zimmerman Boulevard, Citizens Bank NA to Robert G. Davis; Sharon M. Davis, $123,221.

• 319 Green Acres Road, Paul Dischner; Paul M. Dischner; Jessica A. Kulpit to Joseph L. Tripi, $121,000.

• 404 Washington Ave., WNY Development to Lal Par Mawi; Lal Nei Thang, $115,600.

• 998 Highland Ave., David Ireland to Paula Gangarossa, $115,000.

• 199 West Hazeltine Ave., Alton Huie Cooper; Shirley A. Cooper to Ryan D. Beckinghausen, $105,000.

• 71 Stillwell Ave., Doris B. Grabowski; Richard S. Grabowski to Gregory Wojcik, $105,000.

• 245 Westfall Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to All Pro Service, $91,000.

• 33-39 Twain Court, Dawn R. Zarambo; Lawrence Zarambo to Cms Rentals, $82,500.

• 861 Sheridan Drive, Suzanne Mahmoud Musleh to 861 Sheridan, $80,000.

• 177 Roswell Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Carmen D. Clark, $33,000.

• 178 Mapleview Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $22,658.

• 1185 Tonawanda St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $18,397.

WEST SENECA

• 32 Conner Drive, Erika D. Stanger; Stephen J. Stanger to Hillary Ford; Robert Ford, $296,640.

• 155 Garry Drive, Christina M. Anibaldi; Van Remmen Christina M; Van Remmen Christopher J to Christopher D. Laurie; Lauren Roehner, $255,000.

• 440 Michael Road, Rosemary A. Tozzo to Lynn R. Arnone, $225,000.

• 76 Orchard Ave1419, Tamara L. Palyszeski to Ashley J. Smolen, $222,000.

• 39 Leocrest Ct3811, Eric Miller to Ha T. Nguyen; Son Thanh Nguyen, $185,500.

• 30 Arrowhead Drive, Ardith Klamut; Kevin Klamut; Darlene Loos; Karen Lutz; Lisa Means to Lisa M. Kibler, $167,000.

• 61 Circle End Drive, Henry S&gertrude M Zack Living Trust 050692 Tr to Kathryn A. Reagan, $165,000.

• 398 Main St., Sally J. Healy to Taylor W. Peterkin, $163,900.

• 154 Theresa Court, Jean M. Ries; Kevin J. Ries to Emily Higgins; Timothy Higgins, $163,000.

• 106 Fisher Road, Michael English; Patricia English to Kevin M. Boyer; Kristy A. Dulak, $135,000.

• 247 Dwyer St1190, Josephine E. Bartz to Josef J. Bindhammer; Kerry E. Brogan, $125,000.

• 100 Delray Ave., Robert Hummell; Wayne R. Hummell to Todd J. Spence, $123,500.

• 47 Lyndale Court, Bridget T. Oneill; Brigid T. Oneill; James Oneill to Stephanie L. Kashino, $118,000.

• 204 Sharon Dr1529, Joan Pici; Joseph Pici to Alycia M. Pici, $104,000.

• 1174-20 Indian Church Road, Amanda L. Lippert to Kevin W. Holtz, $74,675.

• 1041 Reserve Rd4330, Peggy M. Egan to Patrick Freeman, $70,000.

• 2138 Transit Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Anthony J. Delucci, $35,000.