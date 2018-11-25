EISMANN, Barbara Ann "Bar"

EISMANN - Barbara Ann "Bar"

80, of Huntley, IL, went home to be with her Lord on October 16, 2018. She was born October 20, 1937, in Buffalo, NY, to Helen (Scheunemann) and Fred Paschke. After attending South Park High School in Buffalo, Barb worked as a secretary for Hassenfratz, Inc. Shortly after, on June 27, 1959, she married Donald Eismann. They were happily married for 48 years, until his passing in 2007. For over 37 years, Barb passionately taught kindergarten Sunday school at Salem Lutheran in Buffalo, NY, Grace Lutheran in Hamburg, NY, and Immanuel Lutheran in Crystal Lake, IL. Barb loved her church, Bethany Lutheran in Crystal Lake, where she was involved in the Piecers ministry and the "Bulletin Babes" team of volunteers. Barb's pride and joy were her grandchildren and she played a very interested and involved roll in their lives. Gramma Bar will be remembered as an ever loving mother, grandmother, and avid follower of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Michael) Unti; three grandchildren, Beverly (Aaron) Skarlupka, Evelyn and Donald Unti; and great-grandson, Harrison. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Fred (Gerry), Leonard (Faith); and her sister, Lois (Bob) Schmidt. A Memorial Visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. Davenport Family Funeral home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence and for information on memorial donations to Moody Bible Radio or Samaritans Purse. For information, you can also call the funeral home at 815-459-3411.