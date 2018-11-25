EHLENFIELD, Roy Milton

EHLENFIELD - Roy Milton Of Grand Island, NY, entered into rest on November 15, 2018 at the age of 84. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patricia Marie Ehlenfield (West); loving father of Daryl (Molly), Bryan (Angela) and Wendy Roddy. Also survived by six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Roy served in the US Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he owned and operated Ropat Auto Electric Service for nearly 40 years. He was a recreational pilot, avid skier, and a fan of boats and cars. He held leadership positions and membership in the Amherst Shrine Club, and the Judges and Police Conference of Erie County. He was a member of the 100 Club of Buffalo, 200 Club of Cheektowaga, WNY Powerboat Association, and WNY Corvette Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory may be directed to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or to U.B. Foundation, Anatomical Gift Program, SUNY at Buffalo, P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226. A Celebration of Life Service for Roy is being planned for family and friends for a future date.