November 22, 2018 of Lake View, NY, beloved husband of Clara A. (nee Tiberia) Eberhardt; devoted father of James (Theodora), Lynn (Marc Reinhardt), Patti (Doug) Durni, Carol (Ed) Gath, and Joseph (Laura) Eberhardt; loving brother of late William (Susan) Eberhardt; also survived by twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 4 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Church in Lake View, NY. Please assemble at church. Jim was owner of Eberhardt Builders, a Korean War Army Veteran as a survivor of Pork Chop Hill, and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Hamburg Council #2220. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Church or Hospice Buffalo. Donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com