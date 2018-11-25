EBELING, Alice "Sally" (Krone)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Ebeling; devoted mother of Lana C. (late Elmer) Hames and Charles N. Ebeling; cherished grandmother of Shelby Rose Ebeling; dear Grandma Teddy of the late Denise Pritchard; loving daughter of the late George and Laura Krone; dear sister of the late Josephine, Elsie, Ralph, William, Raymond, and Charles Driver, and Alfred, Roy, Bert, and Calvin Krone. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, on Tuesday at 1 PM (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com