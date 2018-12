EATON, David A.

EATON - David A. November 18, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, age 52, beloved son of Bobbie (Linda) Eaton; loving brother of Shannon (Bradley) Stanford and Johnathan (Elizabeth) Eaton. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 1 PM at God's Tabernacle of Praise, 1787 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211.