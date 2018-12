DYGULSKI, Evelyn C. (Zuber)

November 16, 2018. Of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Richard A. Dygulski; dear mother of Jeffrey (Ronald Degenfelder) Dygulski, Valerie (David) Schrader, and Jill (Michael Tuck) Clark; grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear friend of Patricia Gruka. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.