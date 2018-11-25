DWI charge lodged after wide turn leads to accident

A Youngstown man was charged with driving while intoxicated over the weekend after Niagara Falls Police said he made a wide turn onto Niagara Falls Boulevard and struck a vehicle waiting to make a turn.

Justin M. Hillman, 21, of Pletcher Road, was charged with aggravated DWI and making an improper right turn after the accident at 8:45 p.m. Friday. Police said Hillman was turning from 80th Street onto Niagara Falls Boulevard when he struck a vehicle waiting on the boulevard to turn onto 80th Street.

Hillman, whose blood-alcohol level was 0.19, almost 2½ times the legal limit, reportedly told police that he was driving because the owner of the vehicle – who was a passenger in the rear seat – was even more drunk at the time.