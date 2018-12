DUMKE, Suzanne G. (Godfrey)

DUMKE - Suzanne G. (nee Godfrey)

Of Alden, NY; November 21, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert Dumke; dear mother of Belinda (Michael) Rider, James (Denise) Dumke, Pamela (Dave) Overhoff and Norman (Mary) Dumke; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother and a sister. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Alden Presbyterian Church, Alden, NY Saturday, December 1st, at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com