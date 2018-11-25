Drivers get stuck – and arrested for damaging Clarence snowmobile trail

The drivers of two vehicles found stuck and abandoned on a Clarence snowmobile trail near Kraus Road were arrested last week, State Police said Sunday.

Both vehicles caused damage to the town-owned trail intended for snowmobile use only.

An investigation by troopers concluded a vehicle driven by Edward Aghabekyan, 20, of Amherst, attempted to drive on the trail Wednesday and became stuck.

A second vehicle driven by Zachary Floss, 19, of Clarence, then attempted to tow the first vehicle out, and also became stuck.

The two men were arrested, charged with criminal mischief and released with a return date in Clarence Town Court.