Driver charged with speeding, drinking nearly three times the limit

Speeding on State Route 18 in the Orleans County Town of Yates caught the attention of state troopers, and led to an arrest for driving at nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Kevin J. Frasier, 28, of Hamlin, was pulled over after troopers observed his Ford F150 going over the speed limit early Thursday. Frasier, who was exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication, failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene, troopers said. He was administered a blood alcohol content test at the Albion barracks and registered 0.23 percent, troopers said.

He was arrested and later released with appearance tickets for Yates Town Court.